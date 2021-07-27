Morgan Stanley Takes $131.56 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,557,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,435,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

AFRM opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

