Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $375,859.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

