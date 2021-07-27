MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Down 9%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) traded down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.51. 875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

