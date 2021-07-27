Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

