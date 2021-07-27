MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,551,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $580.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

