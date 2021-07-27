MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.47. 6,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,663. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $580.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

