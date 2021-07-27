MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €191.00 ($224.71) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €209.40 ($246.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €209.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.