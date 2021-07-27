Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.