Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $1.83 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $562.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

