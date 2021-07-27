Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €306.00 ($360.00) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.