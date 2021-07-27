MurAll (PAINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $368,587.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $368,587.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,695,319 coins and its circulating supply is 8,845,464,599 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

