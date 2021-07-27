MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.58. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 71,498 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.