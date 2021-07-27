MyNeighborAlice 24-Hour Volume Tops $978.56 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 203.1% higher against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $13.72 or 0.00035737 BTC on major exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $238.80 million and approximately $978.56 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

