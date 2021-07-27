Name Changing Token Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

