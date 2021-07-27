Namecoin Trading Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.67 million and $8,791.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.