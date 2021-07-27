Nano (NANO) Price Hits $4.12 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Nano has a market capitalization of $549.24 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00010508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.35 or 0.05833656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00570974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

