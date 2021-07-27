NanoViricides Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 12,631,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,846. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

