National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.61. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 88,843 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is presently 113.16%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.