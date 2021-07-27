National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.85

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and traded as low as $74.59. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $74.69, with a volume of 2,877 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

