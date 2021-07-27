Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.14% of Nautilus worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:NLS opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.