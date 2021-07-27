Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.80

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 1305287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 77.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $3,989,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

