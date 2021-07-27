Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.26. Navigator shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

