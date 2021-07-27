NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

