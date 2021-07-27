Needham & Company LLC Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $55.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALX. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 35,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,240. Calix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 2,876.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,296 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Calix by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.