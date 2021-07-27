Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 502,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 237,033 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

