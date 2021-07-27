Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.08. Approximately 522,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 503,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 28.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$428.47 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.0405246 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$420,000. Also, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$63,194.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,842,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,602,196.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,374.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

