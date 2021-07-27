NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of NeoGenomics worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,347,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.50 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.