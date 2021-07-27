Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RRSSF traded up 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.43. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,392. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.39.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

