Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

