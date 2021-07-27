NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

