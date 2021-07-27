Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) rose 21.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 1,252,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,984,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$77.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.