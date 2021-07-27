NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of NetApp worth $26,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.