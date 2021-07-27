NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.50

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $86.33, with a volume of 164376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.96.

Get NetEase alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in NetEase by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.