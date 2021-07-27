Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $408.47 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,197,865 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,288 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

