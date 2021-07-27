New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.