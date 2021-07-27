Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NR opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

