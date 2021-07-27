Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in July

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nexi alerts:

Shares of NEXXY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842. Nexi has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.