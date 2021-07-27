NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.63. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

