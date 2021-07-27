NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

