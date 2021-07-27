NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00072630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001459 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002267 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

