Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.

About Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

