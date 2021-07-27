Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 2,485 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,790.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,475 shares of company stock valued at $998,062. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.