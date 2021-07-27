NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Bowie Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 4.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. 71,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

