NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.08. 216,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.53. The company has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

