Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02.

About Niko Resources (TSE:NKO)

Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.

