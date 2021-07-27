Nimiq Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $35.57 million and approximately $721,689.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.80 or 0.05781348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00341735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00123810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00566733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00259113 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,737,026,917 coins and its circulating supply is 8,075,526,917 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

