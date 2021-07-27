Niu Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,239 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,322 put options.
Several research analysts recently commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
NASDAQ:NIU traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
