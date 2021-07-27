Niu Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,239 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,322 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

