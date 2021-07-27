Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 9,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 278,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 144.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nkarta by 402.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

