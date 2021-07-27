NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

