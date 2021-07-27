Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 10,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSRXF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.